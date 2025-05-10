Quartararo's Record-Breaking Pole Thrills Le Mans Crowd

In a thrilling turn of events at Le Mans, Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo shattered the lap record, seizing pole position for the French Grand Prix. His remarkable ride overshadowed Ducati's Marc Marquez, who had initially set the pace in Saturday's early qualifying.

Quartararo, buoyed by the raucous support of his fellow Frenchmen, clocked a breathtaking one minute 29.324 seconds on his final lap. The home crowd erupted in cheers, singing "La Marseillaise," as the delighted pole-sitter acknowledged their support.

This marks the first time since his championship-winning season in 2021 that Quartararo has secured consecutive pole positions. As the championship progresses, he aims to turn this success into crucial championship points. Meanwhile, Alex Marquez managed a third-place start, adding to a competitive grid for Sunday's race.

