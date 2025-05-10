Left Menu

Quartararo's Record-Breaking Pole Thrills Le Mans Crowd

Fabio Quartararo thrilled the home fans by smashing the lap record and securing pole position for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans. His outstanding performance overshadowed rival Marc Marquez and marked his first back-to-back pole since 2021. Quartararo's feat was celebrated by an enthusiastic crowd.

Fabio Quartararo

In a thrilling turn of events at Le Mans, Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo shattered the lap record, seizing pole position for the French Grand Prix. His remarkable ride overshadowed Ducati's Marc Marquez, who had initially set the pace in Saturday's early qualifying.

Quartararo, buoyed by the raucous support of his fellow Frenchmen, clocked a breathtaking one minute 29.324 seconds on his final lap. The home crowd erupted in cheers, singing "La Marseillaise," as the delighted pole-sitter acknowledged their support.

This marks the first time since his championship-winning season in 2021 that Quartararo has secured consecutive pole positions. As the championship progresses, he aims to turn this success into crucial championship points. Meanwhile, Alex Marquez managed a third-place start, adding to a competitive grid for Sunday's race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

