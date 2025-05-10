Left Menu

Waikato Chiefs Triumph in Dramatic Comeback Over Canterbury Crusaders

In a stunning comeback, the Waikato Chiefs claimed a 35-19 victory over the Canterbury Crusaders, overcoming a 16-point deficit. Fullback Damian McKenzie was instrumental, scoring 20 points. The ACT Brumbies also secured a win, moving to second place, while Noah Lolesio's injury concerns loomed with the Lions tour approaching.

Updated: 10-05-2025 17:23 IST
The Waikato Chiefs pulled off a remarkable turn of events, securing a 35-19 victory against the Canterbury Crusaders, despite trailing by 16 points. Damian McKenzie shone brightly for the Chiefs, contributing 20 points, including a crucial try, as they climbed to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings.

The match saw tries from the Crusaders' Tom Christie, Scott Barrett, and Antonio Shalfon. However, Emoni Narawa's pivotal try before halftime, followed by McKenzie's effort, reignited the Chiefs' hopes. Leroy Carter and Wallace Sititi sealed the victory, maintaining the Chiefs' dominance.

Meanwhile, the ACT Brumbies' win over the Western Force was tinged with concern as flyhalf Noah Lolesio left the field injured. Their victory propels them to second place, while the New South Wales Waratahs struggled, losing to the Queensland Reds. Auckland Blues, in contrast, continued their ascent with a decisive win over Fijian Drua.

(With inputs from agencies.)

