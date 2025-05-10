IPL Suspension: Foreign Players Exit Amid Border Tension

The Indian Premier League (IPL) faced suspension amid escalating tensions at the India-Pakistan border, prompting foreign players to return to their countries. Announced shortly after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match was stopped due to air raid alerts, this unexpected pause has impacted several teams.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) confirmed that their players, including notable internationals such as Tim David and Josh Hazlewood, have safely returned to their cities and countries. They thanked the BCCI, local authorities, and police for their swift coordination. Meanwhile, other teams such as Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have similarly facilitated the return of their domestic and international players.

The IPL suspension followed Indian missile strikes against terror sites across the border, a retaliatory move after a deadly terror attack. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that revised schedules for the tournament would be shared after evaluations with relevant stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)