IPL Suspension: Foreign Players Exit Amid Border Tension
The Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended following India-Pakistan border tensions, causing foreign recruits to return home. The suspension, announced after an abandoned match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals due to air raid alerts, has players and staff departing for their respective countries.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Premier League (IPL) faced suspension amid escalating tensions at the India-Pakistan border, prompting foreign players to return to their countries. Announced shortly after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match was stopped due to air raid alerts, this unexpected pause has impacted several teams.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) confirmed that their players, including notable internationals such as Tim David and Josh Hazlewood, have safely returned to their cities and countries. They thanked the BCCI, local authorities, and police for their swift coordination. Meanwhile, other teams such as Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have similarly facilitated the return of their domestic and international players.
The IPL suspension followed Indian missile strikes against terror sites across the border, a retaliatory move after a deadly terror attack. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that revised schedules for the tournament would be shared after evaluations with relevant stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Tensions: India-Pakistan Escalation at LoC
FPIs Continue Buying Despite Border Tensions, Indian Markets Under Pressure
Punjab Kings Bat First Against Kolkata Knight Riders in Crucial IPL 2025 Match
Cross-Border Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Tensions Escalate
Clash of the Titans: Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders