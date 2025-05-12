Carlo Ancelotti to Lead Brazil National Team

Carlo Ancelotti will take on the role of manager for the Brazilian national team after his tenure at Real Madrid concludes at the season's end, as announced by the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) on Monday.

The CBF president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, confirmed the signing of the esteemed Italian manager, Carlo Ancelotti, stating that the agreement was made on Monday. Ancelotti has led Real Madrid successfully over the past four years, although this season they will conclude without securing a trophy.

This move marks a significant transition for Ancelotti, who has had a notable managerial career, including his second stint with the Spanish football club.

