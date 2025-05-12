Left Menu

Virat Kohli: Archiving Legacy of Excellence in Test Cricket

Virat Kohli's departure from Test cricket marks the end of a historic chapter in Indian cricket. Known for his aggressive leadership and exceptional performances, Kohli has set new standards, leaving a lasting impact on the game. With 9,230 runs, he remains India's most successful Test captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:25 IST
Virat Kohli: Archiving Legacy of Excellence in Test Cricket
Virat Kohli. (Photo- BCCI website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous announcement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) praised Virat Kohli, marking the end of his illustrious Test career. BCCI President Roger Binny echoed admiration for the 36-year-old, asserting that Kohli will be "remembered alongside the finest ever to have graced Test cricket."

Virat Kohli's departure from Test cricket closes a chapter that significantly elevated Indian cricket on the world stage. Kohli redefined the importance of Test cricket, playing with pride and consistency over 14 years. He amassed 9,230 runs in 123 matches, with a notable average of 46.85, scoring 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

Kohli's influence extends beyond statistics; he transformed India's playing attitude in Tests through relentless competitiveness. Under his captaincy, India achieved 40 Test victories, reached the number one ranking, and stayed there for 42 months. His leadership not only inspired cricketers but reshaped the culture, promoting fitness, discipline, and mental toughness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025