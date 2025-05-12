Virat Kohli: Archiving Legacy of Excellence in Test Cricket

In a momentous announcement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) praised Virat Kohli, marking the end of his illustrious Test career. BCCI President Roger Binny echoed admiration for the 36-year-old, asserting that Kohli will be "remembered alongside the finest ever to have graced Test cricket."

Virat Kohli's departure from Test cricket closes a chapter that significantly elevated Indian cricket on the world stage. Kohli redefined the importance of Test cricket, playing with pride and consistency over 14 years. He amassed 9,230 runs in 123 matches, with a notable average of 46.85, scoring 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

Kohli's influence extends beyond statistics; he transformed India's playing attitude in Tests through relentless competitiveness. Under his captaincy, India achieved 40 Test victories, reached the number one ranking, and stayed there for 42 months. His leadership not only inspired cricketers but reshaped the culture, promoting fitness, discipline, and mental toughness.

