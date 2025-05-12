Left Menu

IPL Resumes Amid India-Pakistan Ceasefire

The Indian Premier League cricket tournament is set to resume on May 17, 2025, after a week-long suspension due to India-Pakistan conflicts. A ceasefire agreement has facilitated the decision to continue with the remaining matches across six venues, including Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:41 IST
IPL Resumes Amid India-Pakistan Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament is scheduled to recommence on May 17, following a temporary suspension due to military clashes between India and Pakistan. The decision was made possible after the announcement of a ceasefire between the two nations, confirmed by the tournament's organizers on Monday.

The IPL's governing body had initially suspended the matches after intense discussions with franchises and players as the conflict between India and Pakistan escalated to tensions not seen in nearly three decades. The remaining 12 group-stage games will take place in various cities, including Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Delhi.

In an official statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) affirmed the tournament would continue with a total of 17 matches across six venues, starting May 17 and concluding on June 3, 2025. Security measures and venue details for the playoff stage are to be announced soon, as India and Pakistan maintain a fragile peace after recent hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025