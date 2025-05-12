IPL Resumes Amid India-Pakistan Ceasefire

The Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament is scheduled to recommence on May 17, following a temporary suspension due to military clashes between India and Pakistan. The decision was made possible after the announcement of a ceasefire between the two nations, confirmed by the tournament's organizers on Monday.

The IPL's governing body had initially suspended the matches after intense discussions with franchises and players as the conflict between India and Pakistan escalated to tensions not seen in nearly three decades. The remaining 12 group-stage games will take place in various cities, including Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Delhi.

In an official statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) affirmed the tournament would continue with a total of 17 matches across six venues, starting May 17 and concluding on June 3, 2025. Security measures and venue details for the playoff stage are to be announced soon, as India and Pakistan maintain a fragile peace after recent hostilities.

