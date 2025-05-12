Left Menu

UEC Proposes Revenue Sharing to Boost Player Development Among Lower-Ranked Clubs

The Union of European Clubs has suggested a new financial initiative, where UEFA distributes 5% of their club competition revenue to low-ranked clubs for player development. The 'Player Development Reward' aims to ensure fairness, giving payments based on players' contributions. UEFA's current system is seen as outdated.

Updated: 12-05-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:52 IST
The Union of European Clubs (UEC) has proposed a groundbreaking financial system designed to benefit lower-ranked football clubs across Europe by rewarding their roles in player development. The system, known as the 'Player Development Reward' (PDR), calls for UEFA to allocate 5% of its revenue from premier club competitions to these clubs.

According to UEFA's forecasts, its Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, and Super Cup are expected to generate 4.4 billion euros in gross revenue for the 2024-25 season. Under the new proposal, around 220 million euros would be set aside for clubs excluded from the Champions League league phase, distributed based on player participation and earnings in UEFA events.

The UEC, representing non-elite clubs, argues that this initiative promotes fairness and balance in football, aiming to reward clubs that commit to nurturing talented players. While UEFA has pledged 7% of its revenue for non-participating clubs for the 2024-27 cycle, the UEC critiques this as outdated, emphasizing the need for sustainable football growth.

