Jannik Sinner's Triumphant Return at Italian Open

Jannik Sinner made a strong comeback at the Italian Open following a three-month suspension for doping, achieving a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong. Despite an initial slip in focus, Sinner regained composure, delighting the enthusiastic home crowd with his formidable groundstrokes.

Sinner's victory extends his winning streak to 23 matches, showcasing resilience amid scrutiny regarding the timing of his ban. The Italian Open serves as vital preparation ahead of the French Open. Sinner remains Italy's top-ranked player, and fans rallied behind him, offering vocal support throughout.

Next, Sinner faces Francisco Cerundolo, whom he previously lost to at the Italian Open. Meanwhile, various headline matches were reported in both men's and women's categories, including thrilling wins by Coco Gauff and Peyton Stearns, setting the stage for an exciting next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)