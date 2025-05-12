Left Menu

Jannik Sinner's Triumphant Return at Italian Open

Jannik Sinner has marked a successful return to tennis after a three-month doping ban, defeating Jesper De Jong at the Italian Open. Despite initial struggles, Sinner's powerful play propelled him to victory, backed by a supportive home crowd, as he prepares for upcoming challenges on the tennis court.

Updated: 12-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:25 IST
Jannik Sinner's Triumphant Return at Italian Open
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • Italy

Jannik Sinner made a strong comeback at the Italian Open following a three-month suspension for doping, achieving a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong. Despite an initial slip in focus, Sinner regained composure, delighting the enthusiastic home crowd with his formidable groundstrokes.

Sinner's victory extends his winning streak to 23 matches, showcasing resilience amid scrutiny regarding the timing of his ban. The Italian Open serves as vital preparation ahead of the French Open. Sinner remains Italy's top-ranked player, and fans rallied behind him, offering vocal support throughout.

Next, Sinner faces Francisco Cerundolo, whom he previously lost to at the Italian Open. Meanwhile, various headline matches were reported in both men's and women's categories, including thrilling wins by Coco Gauff and Peyton Stearns, setting the stage for an exciting next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

