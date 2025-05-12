Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket: A Journey of Grit and Fitness Revival
Cheteshwar Pujara reflects on Virat Kohli's influence on Indian cricket as he retires from Test cricket. Kohli's focus on fitness and 20-wicket strategies marked his tenure as captain. His dedication to Test cricket inspired the team's success and fitness transformation.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn of events, Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on social media, thus drawing curtains on a remarkable 14-year career defined by perseverance and dedication. Cheteshwar Pujara, a pivotal figure in India's batting line-up, shared his insights on Kohli's enduring impact.
Kohli's commitment to Test cricket was evident amid an era where white-ball formats attracted burgeoning cricketers, Pujara told ESPNcricinfo. The 36-year-old's tenure as captain began in 2015, during which he instilled a rigorous fitness culture that helped redefine the Indian team's approach and capabilities.
Pujara lauded Kohli's strategic insistence on taking 20 wickets in a Test match, highlighting his intense focus and leadership qualities. The combined efforts of Kohli and his team brought about a transformative era in Indian cricket, aiming to establish their dominance in the Test format globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
