Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took a significant step on Thursday by pardoning 15 individuals previously jailed on political charges, marking another event in a series of releases promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Belarusian government described those sentenced as 'extremists,' a label commonly applied to political opposition. In contrast, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya welcomed Lukashenko's gesture but underscored the fact that more than 1,100 political prisoners still remain incarcerated.

Last year, amidst renewed diplomatic engagement, Trump's envoy John Coale successfully negotiated the release of 123 jailed activists, contributing to the partial lifting of sanctions on Belarus. This included Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski and key opposition figures Maria Kalesnikava and Viktar Babaryka.

