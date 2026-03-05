Inferno Engulfs Shimla: Eidgah Colony Fire

A fire broke out in Eidgah Colony, Shimla, gutting four rooms of a residential building. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon and was reported at 4:43 pm. Three fire tenders from Mall Road, Chota Shimla, and Boileauganj were dispatched promptly to the location.

The flames were extinguished within 90 minutes, but significant property damage was reported. Four people were residing in the affected areas, with losses amounting to lakhs.

(With inputs from agencies.)