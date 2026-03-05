Inferno Engulfs Shimla: Eidgah Colony Fire
A fire at Eidgah Colony in Shimla destroyed four rooms but caused no casualties. The blaze, reported at 4:43 pm, saw three fire tenders respond swiftly. The fire was controlled within an hour and a half, but property worth lakhs was damaged, affecting four residents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out in Eidgah Colony, Shimla, gutting four rooms of a residential building. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon and was reported at 4:43 pm. Three fire tenders from Mall Road, Chota Shimla, and Boileauganj were dispatched promptly to the location.
The flames were extinguished within 90 minutes, but significant property damage was reported. Four people were residing in the affected areas, with losses amounting to lakhs.
(With inputs from agencies.)