Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Shimla: Eidgah Colony Fire

A fire at Eidgah Colony in Shimla destroyed four rooms but caused no casualties. The blaze, reported at 4:43 pm, saw three fire tenders respond swiftly. The fire was controlled within an hour and a half, but property worth lakhs was damaged, affecting four residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:42 IST
Inferno Engulfs Shimla: Eidgah Colony Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in Eidgah Colony, Shimla, gutting four rooms of a residential building. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon and was reported at 4:43 pm. Three fire tenders from Mall Road, Chota Shimla, and Boileauganj were dispatched promptly to the location.

The flames were extinguished within 90 minutes, but significant property damage was reported. Four people were residing in the affected areas, with losses amounting to lakhs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force goes off radar in Assam: Officials.

Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force goes off radar in Assam: Officials.

 India
2
Australia and India Seal the Deal: Direct Trade Takes Flight

Australia and India Seal the Deal: Direct Trade Takes Flight

 India
3

Mystery in the Skies: Sukhoi-30 Fighter Jet Missing Over Assam

 India
4
Seafarers Assert Right to Safety Amid Gulf Tensions

Seafarers Assert Right to Safety Amid Gulf Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026