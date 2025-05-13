Left Menu

Banning the Brawlers: Argentina's Stand Against Stadium Violence

Argentina's Security Minister Patricia Bullrich provided the U.S. Embassy with a list of 15,000 violent football fans barred from attending the Club World Cup. This action aims to maintain safety during the tournament featuring Boca Juniors and River Plate. The 'Tribuna Segura' program facilitated this security effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 00:58 IST
Banning the Brawlers: Argentina's Stand Against Stadium Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant step to curb stadium violence, Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich has delivered a list identifying 15,000 violent football fans to the United States Embassy in Buenos Aires. These individuals will be prohibited from attending matches during the upcoming Club World Cup hosted in the U.S. this summer.

The tournament, slated from June 14 to July 13, will welcome 32 teams, including Argentine powerhouses Boca Juniors and River Plate. Bullrich emphasized the critical nature of the ban, stating that ensuring no violent individuals gain access is a priority for safety and security.

The list was meticulously compiled through the 'Tribuna Segura' program, which has successfully monitored millions of attendees and identified numerous individuals with criminal records. This robust effort has underscored the country's dedication to maintaining peace and safety within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025