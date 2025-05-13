Banning the Brawlers: Argentina's Stand Against Stadium Violence

In a significant step to curb stadium violence, Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich has delivered a list identifying 15,000 violent football fans to the United States Embassy in Buenos Aires. These individuals will be prohibited from attending matches during the upcoming Club World Cup hosted in the U.S. this summer.

The tournament, slated from June 14 to July 13, will welcome 32 teams, including Argentine powerhouses Boca Juniors and River Plate. Bullrich emphasized the critical nature of the ban, stating that ensuring no violent individuals gain access is a priority for safety and security.

The list was meticulously compiled through the 'Tribuna Segura' program, which has successfully monitored millions of attendees and identified numerous individuals with criminal records. This robust effort has underscored the country's dedication to maintaining peace and safety within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)