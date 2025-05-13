Left Menu

Virat Kohli: The Legacy of a Test Cricket Titan

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, concluding a stellar 14-year career as one of the format's most successful captains. Known for his aggressive leadership and impressive statistics, Kohli redefined India's Test team with strategic expertise and an unwavering 'win at all costs' mentality.

Virat Kohli's series win in Australia remains his crown jewel (Photo- @ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket sensation, Virat Kohli, has decided to retire from Test cricket, leaving behind a legacy defined by aggressive leadership and unparalleled success. His 14-year career saw him dominate on various global stages, both as a prolific batter and a transformative captain.

Kohli's leadership style, marked by a fierce commitment to fitness and a relentless drive for excellence, saw India rise to unprecedented heights in Test cricket. He ends his captaincy with 40 victories in 68 matches, setting a benchmark few in the world have surpassed, showcasing his strategic prowess.

Under his guidance, India's team became a formidable force, especially in traditionally challenging territories like Australia and England. His influence nurtured a crop of world-class fast bowlers, contributing to India's historic wins overseas. As the cricket world bids him farewell, his impact on the game remains undeniable.

