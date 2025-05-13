Virat Kohli: The Legacy of a Test Cricket Titan

India's cricket sensation, Virat Kohli, has decided to retire from Test cricket, leaving behind a legacy defined by aggressive leadership and unparalleled success. His 14-year career saw him dominate on various global stages, both as a prolific batter and a transformative captain.

Kohli's leadership style, marked by a fierce commitment to fitness and a relentless drive for excellence, saw India rise to unprecedented heights in Test cricket. He ends his captaincy with 40 victories in 68 matches, setting a benchmark few in the world have surpassed, showcasing his strategic prowess.

Under his guidance, India's team became a formidable force, especially in traditionally challenging territories like Australia and England. His influence nurtured a crop of world-class fast bowlers, contributing to India's historic wins overseas. As the cricket world bids him farewell, his impact on the game remains undeniable.

