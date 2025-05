Australia Gears Up for WTC Final Showdown Against South Africa

Defending World Test Championship (WTC) holders, Australia, have unveiled their squad for the impending showdown against South Africa at Lord's next month.

Key inclusions are Cameron Green, marking his return post-surgery, and spinner Matt Kuhnemann. The team largely mirrors the successful contingent from recent series victories.

Australia's skipper, Pat Cummins, is confident as he leads his squad to an attempt at their second consecutive WTC title after overcoming previous injuries. Australia aims to build on their achievements from a successful season, including series against Sri Lanka and India.

