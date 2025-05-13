Atalanta Climbs to Glory: Champions League Bound after Triumph over Roma

Atalanta has successfully clinched a third-place finish in Serie A, ensuring their participation in next year's Champions League. The Bergamo-based team achieved this feat with a 2-1 victory over Roma, putting them seven points clear of both Juventus and Lazio with just two rounds left in the season.

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman opened the scoring for Atalanta in the ninth minute, registering his 15th league goal of the season. Although former Atalanta player Bryan Cristante equalized for Roma before halftime, Ibrahim Sulemana sealed the victory for Atalanta.

Meanwhile, Venezia took a crucial 2-1 win over Fiorentina, moving them out of the relegation zone and into safety. This victory leaves Venezia with control over their fate, as they sit a point ahead of Lecce and Empoli. The result was a significant setback for Fiorentina, which remains critically positioned outside the European qualification spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)