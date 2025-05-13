Left Menu

Cricket Australia Supports Players Amidst IPL and WTC Dilemma

Cricket Australia has announced support for its players' decisions regarding participation in the IPL as it resumes amidst preparation for the World Test Championship final. The IPL, scheduled to conclude just before the WTC final, presents a challenge for Test regulars of Australia and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 13-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:27 IST
Cricket Australia Supports Players Amidst IPL and WTC Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant development, Cricket Australia announced its backing for players deciding whether to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) as it restarts, despite it overlapping with the preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) scheduled the IPL to resume on May 17, concluding on June 3, leading to a scheduling conflict with the WTC final between Australia and South Africa beginning on June 11 at Lord's.

Cricket Australia assured players it will respect their individual decisions and indicated close communication with governmental and BCCI officials for travel and security arrangements amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025