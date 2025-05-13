Left Menu

Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket: A Glorious Journey Concludes

Cricket icon Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket, closing a stellar 14-year chapter. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan's spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj for blessings. Kohli's Test career boasted 9,230 runs, positioning him as India's fourth top scorer. Kohli's standout period marked 4,208 runs between 2016-2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:04 IST
Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) [India] May 13 (ANI): A day after declaring his retirement from Test cricket, India's renowned batter Virat Kohli made his way to Vrindavan alongside his wife, Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday. The couple sought the blessings of the esteemed spiritual leader, Premanand Maharaj, at the renowned Vrindavan Dham, a testament to their deep-rooted spiritual inclinations and frequent visits to the holy city.

Kohli's decision to retire has marked the conclusion of a remarkable 14-year career that saw him dominate the Test arena in various conditions, both as a high-caliber batter and a captain. Over his career, the 36-year-old made 123 Test appearances, amassing an impressive 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. He registered 30 centuries and 31 fifties, with his best score being 254*, making him India's fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket after legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.

Virat Kohli debuted in Tests in June 2011 against the West Indies. Despite a lackluster debut tour, he soon emerged as a formidable Test player, earning recognition with a maiden century against Australia in Adelaide in 2012. Between 2016 and 2019, Kohli experienced a golden period, accumulating 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at a phenomenal average of 66.79. However, the 2020s posed challenges, with his performance dipping until he regained form in 2023, scoring 671 runs in eight Tests at an average of 55.91, which included two centuries. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

