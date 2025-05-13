Nottingham Forest's Awoniyi Faces Setback with Injury
Taiwo Awoniyi, a striker for Nottingham Forest, underwent surgery following an abdominal injury sustained in a match against Leicester City. Despite being treated and continuing to play, he was visibly impaired. Owner Marinakis was frustrated over the handling, blaming a misunderstanding between coaching and medical staff.
Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone surgery for an abdominal injury following a collision with a post during Sunday's Premier League match against Leicester City. Although Awoniyi initially returned to the game after receiving treatment, he was noticeably limping in the final ten minutes.
The club has not yet provided a comment outside standard business hours in the UK. Owner Evangelos Marinakis expressed his frustration over the decision not to substitute Awoniyi, attributing it to a communication error between the team's coaching and medical staff.
Currently trailing just one point behind Chelsea, Nottingham Forest is preparing for their next fixture against West Ham United this coming Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Al-Hilal Faces Setback as Cancelo Injury Alters Asian Champions League Dynamics
Antonio Ruediger's Road to Recovery After Knee Surgery and Copa del Rey Fallout
Rüdiger's Recovery: Surgery Sidelines Real Madrid Defender
Napoli's Title Hopes Hit as Buongiorno's Season Ends with Injury
Russian Drone Strikes Devastate Kharkiv: A Night of Chaos and Injury