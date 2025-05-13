Left Menu

Nottingham Forest's Awoniyi Faces Setback with Injury

Taiwo Awoniyi, a striker for Nottingham Forest, underwent surgery following an abdominal injury sustained in a match against Leicester City. Despite being treated and continuing to play, he was visibly impaired. Owner Marinakis was frustrated over the handling, blaming a misunderstanding between coaching and medical staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:19 IST
Nottingham Forest's Awoniyi Faces Setback with Injury
Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone surgery for an abdominal injury following a collision with a post during Sunday's Premier League match against Leicester City. Although Awoniyi initially returned to the game after receiving treatment, he was noticeably limping in the final ten minutes.

The club has not yet provided a comment outside standard business hours in the UK. Owner Evangelos Marinakis expressed his frustration over the decision not to substitute Awoniyi, attributing it to a communication error between the team's coaching and medical staff.

Currently trailing just one point behind Chelsea, Nottingham Forest is preparing for their next fixture against West Ham United this coming Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025