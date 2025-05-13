Nottingham Forest's Awoniyi Faces Setback with Injury

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone surgery for an abdominal injury following a collision with a post during Sunday's Premier League match against Leicester City. Although Awoniyi initially returned to the game after receiving treatment, he was noticeably limping in the final ten minutes.

The club has not yet provided a comment outside standard business hours in the UK. Owner Evangelos Marinakis expressed his frustration over the decision not to substitute Awoniyi, attributing it to a communication error between the team's coaching and medical staff.

Currently trailing just one point behind Chelsea, Nottingham Forest is preparing for their next fixture against West Ham United this coming Sunday.

