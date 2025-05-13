Friendship and Rivalry: Sinner and Draper's Inspiring Bond in Tennis

World number one Jannik Sinner expressed deep gratitude towards fellow tennis player Jack Draper for the unwavering support he received during a challenging doping ban. Sinner, who accepted a three-month suspension from the World Anti-Doping Agency, revealed that Draper's encouragement provided him with essential positive energy during tough times.

The controversy surrounding Sinner's ban saw accusations of preferential treatment; however, Draper remained steadfast, emphasizing the strong bond they share. The pair trained in preparation for the Italian Open, underway this week, highlighting their resemblance in humility and simplicity both on and off the court.

Following Draper's impressive rise to the top five rankings, his performances at Indian Wells and the Madrid Open have further solidified his clay-court prowess. Despite increasing competitiveness, Sinner and Draper's friendship remains steadfast, underscoring their commitment to supporting each other throughout their careers as they head towards the French Open.

