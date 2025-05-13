Left Menu

Friendship and Rivalry: Sinner and Draper's Inspiring Bond in Tennis

Jannik Sinner, world number one, valued Jack Draper's support during his doping ban. Their friendship strengthened as they trained together for the Italian Open, showcasing mutual respect. Draper's rise in rankings and their unified camaraderie highlight their inspiring bond, unaffected by competition, ahead of the French Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:31 IST
Friendship and Rivalry: Sinner and Draper's Inspiring Bond in Tennis
Jannik Sinner

World number one Jannik Sinner expressed deep gratitude towards fellow tennis player Jack Draper for the unwavering support he received during a challenging doping ban. Sinner, who accepted a three-month suspension from the World Anti-Doping Agency, revealed that Draper's encouragement provided him with essential positive energy during tough times.

The controversy surrounding Sinner's ban saw accusations of preferential treatment; however, Draper remained steadfast, emphasizing the strong bond they share. The pair trained in preparation for the Italian Open, underway this week, highlighting their resemblance in humility and simplicity both on and off the court.

Following Draper's impressive rise to the top five rankings, his performances at Indian Wells and the Madrid Open have further solidified his clay-court prowess. Despite increasing competitiveness, Sinner and Draper's friendship remains steadfast, underscoring their commitment to supporting each other throughout their careers as they head towards the French Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025