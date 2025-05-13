Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic: End of a Coaching Era

Andy Murray has concluded his role as coach to acclaimed 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic after a six-month partnership. The news was confirmed by the Briton's team on Tuesday.

Initially appointed before this year's Australian Open, Murray had pledged his commitment through the Qatar Open in February. Their parting now comes as Djokovic shifts focus to the Geneva Open, ahead of the French Open starting May 25.

Both athletes expressed mutual gratitude and respect. Murray thanked Djokovic for the chance to collaborate, while Djokovic acknowledged the friendship they deepened during their brief professional union.

