IPL Reboots: Punjab Kings Poised for Playoff Push Amidst Overseas Uncertainties

Punjab Kings' overseas stars return for IPL's 18th edition, resuming May 17, though some key players' participation remains uncertain. Amidst cross-border tensions, PBKS aims for the playoffs with 13 league games planned across six venues. Playoff details are pending as they prepare for upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:34 IST
Punjab Kings team (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings' overseas talents, Xavier Bartlett, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mitchell Owen, are set to return to the squad as the 18th Indian Premier League (IPL) season resumes on May 17. Despite their return, uncertainty surrounds key players like Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen as they prepare for the World Test Championship final in June.

The IPL was recently suspended due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. Yet, several key members of Punjab's coaching staff, including head coach Ricky Ponting, have remained in India. Players and support staff are now assembling for training in Jaipur ahead of their upcoming matches against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians.

Currently, Punjab Kings holds the third position on the IPL table with 15 points from 11 fixtures, maintaining a strong playoff potential. Following diplomatic resolutions, the BCCI announced rescheduled fixtures, selecting six cities as venues for the 13 league games. However, the specific playoff locations remain undecided, with the tournament concluding on June 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

