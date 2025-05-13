Left Menu

NFL International Expansion: Vikings and Steelers to Clash in Dublin

The NFL expands its global presence with regular-season games in Dublin, Madrid, and Berlin for the first time. Featuring seven international matches in five countries, the Minnesota Vikings will play consecutively overseas, underscoring the league's international ambitions and its efforts to attract new audiences worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:43 IST
NFL International Expansion: Vikings and Steelers to Clash in Dublin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Football League (NFL) is broadening its horizon with a series of international games set for the 2023 season, marking a significant move in its global strategy.

This year, the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play in Dublin, while Miami Dolphins will face the Washington Commanders in Madrid, and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin. It will be the first time in history that these cities host a regular-season NFL game.

Vikings' owner, Mark Wilf, emphasized the importance of this initiative in introducing American football to new fans and markets, as the league seeks to expand its international footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025