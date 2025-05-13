NFL International Expansion: Vikings and Steelers to Clash in Dublin

The National Football League (NFL) is broadening its horizon with a series of international games set for the 2023 season, marking a significant move in its global strategy.

This year, the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play in Dublin, while Miami Dolphins will face the Washington Commanders in Madrid, and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin. It will be the first time in history that these cities host a regular-season NFL game.

Vikings' owner, Mark Wilf, emphasized the importance of this initiative in introducing American football to new fans and markets, as the league seeks to expand its international footprint.

