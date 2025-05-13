Dilbag Singh's Struggle at Asian Championships: A Weighing Tale

Indian weightlifter Dilbag Singh, aged 20, ended his Asian Championships journey with a ninth-place finish in the men's 96kg category. The young athlete, hailing from Punjab, achieved a total lift of 339kg.

Singh's performance commenced with a promising 147kg in the snatch section, but he faltered in succeeding attempts at 152kg. Demonstrating improved technique in the clean and jerk segment, Singh completed lifts of 182kg, 187kg, and 192kg.

Iranian lifter Alipour Ali dominated the category, clinching gold with 390kg. Korea's Won Jongbeom secured silver, and Iran's Moeini Sedeh Alireza took bronze. The conclusion of Dilbag's event also marked the end of India's campaign, following Nirupama Devi's narrow fourth place in the women's 64kg group.

(With inputs from agencies.)