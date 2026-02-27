Punjab BJP Chief Demands Probe into Controversial Encounter

The death of Ranjit Singh, accused in the murder of two policemen, has sparked calls for an impartial probe as questions loom over the legitimacy of the police encounter. Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar led a demand for transparency, urging the government to restore public trust.

Family and public outrage have followed the incident, with doubts raised over the official police narrative. Jakhar highlighted concerns about potential human rights violations and stressed the importance of judicial oversight in determining culpability and delivering justice.

As Punjab confronts its historical challenges with reported fake encounters, the demand for an investigation gains momentum, pushing the administration to ensure fairness and clarity. The government's credibility stakes are now in focus, requiring decisive action to address public concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)