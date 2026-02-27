Punjab BJP Chief Demands Probe into Controversial Encounter
Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar has demanded an impartial investigation into the death of Ranjit Singh, accused of murdering two policemen, amid accusations of a staged encounter. Jakhar emphasized the need for transparency to restore public trust and challenged the state's history with alleged fake encounters.
- Country:
- India
The death of Ranjit Singh, accused in the murder of two policemen, has sparked calls for an impartial probe as questions loom over the legitimacy of the police encounter. Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar led a demand for transparency, urging the government to restore public trust.
Family and public outrage have followed the incident, with doubts raised over the official police narrative. Jakhar highlighted concerns about potential human rights violations and stressed the importance of judicial oversight in determining culpability and delivering justice.
As Punjab confronts its historical challenges with reported fake encounters, the demand for an investigation gains momentum, pushing the administration to ensure fairness and clarity. The government's credibility stakes are now in focus, requiring decisive action to address public concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Nab Third Suspect in Gurdaspur Policemen Murder Case
Gurdaspur Tragedy: Behind the Scenes of a Deadly Encounter
Arrest Made in Gurdaspur Police Killings Near Indo-Pak Border
Gurdaspur Murders: Police Nab Suspects Linked to ISI-backed Plot
Killing of 2 cops in Gurdaspur: Cong, BJP seek probe