Alleged Serial Rapist Caught in Punjab: The Shocking Case of Tariq

Police in Punjab, Pakistan, have arrested Tariq for allegedly raping three minor girls. The victims were abducted from areas near their homes and assaulted. Police linked the suspect to the crimes through mobile data and DNA evidence. Tariq has confessed to the assaults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:20 IST
Tariq
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a grim development, police in Punjab, Pakistan, have detained a man named Tariq for allegedly raping three minor girls aged between four and seven, according to statements made by authorities on Friday. The shocking crimes took place in Kasur district, located approximately 50 kilometers from Lahore.

Senior police officer Essa Sukhera explained that each victim was taken from their locality before being subjected to assault in isolated areas. This heinous series of attacks highlights the vulnerabilities faced by young children in remote communities. In a breakthrough move, officers linked Tariq to the crimes through mobile phone tracking and DNA analysis.

The police investigation revealed that the suspect had been wandering the area, looking for potential victims. The tragic sequence of events culminated in the suspect's confession, allegedly motivated by personal turmoil after a recent divorce. This devastating case underscores the urgent need for increased vigilance and community safety measures.

