Carlo Ancelotti's Grand Farewell: Ending an Era at Real Madrid Before Embarking on Brazil Challenge

Carlo Ancelotti aims to conclude his successful tenure with Real Madrid on a positive note before transitioning to his role as Brazil's coach. Despite mixed performances this season, Ancelotti remains committed to Madrid till the end. Anticipation builds as Xabi Alonso is tipped as his successor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:08 IST
Carlo Ancelotti is set to finalize his remarkable journey with Real Madrid and is keen to do so with distinction. Soon he will pivot towards his new position leading the Brazilian national team, a journey he's been publicly silent about until now.

At a recent press conference, Ancelotti conveyed respect and dedication towards Real Madrid, emphasizing his commitment to the Spanish club in his concluding weeks. While his future with Brazil signifies a fresh challenge starting May 26, the Italian coach's immediate focus remains on Madrid's remaining matches.

Anticipation surrounds former Madrid player Xabi Alonso as a likely candidate for Ancelotti's replacement. As Ancelotti prepares to exit after an illustrious stint, his legacy encompasses several prestigious titles, including multiple Champions League victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

