AC Milan, led by the cup specialist coach Sérgio Conceição, is set to face Bologna in the Italian Cup final. This highly anticipated match, scheduled for Wednesday, has captured the interest of football fans across the nation, as both teams vie for their first Italian Cup victory in decades.

Bologna's last triumph in the Italian Cup came in 1974, marking it as their last major trophy, while AC Milan's coach Conceição, who recently clinched the Italian Super Cup, seeks to add more silverware under his belt. Despite the success, Milan's position in the Serie A standings could threaten Conceição's role, making this final even more crucial.

Previously, AC Milan triumphed over Bologna 3-1 in a league match, showcasing their dominance. However, Bologna's coach Vincenzo Italiano, despite his struggles in past finals, is determined to script a different story this time. The upcoming clash is seen not just as a battle for a trophy, but as a fight for pride and redemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)