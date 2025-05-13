Left Menu

Goodison Park: A New Era for Everton Women

Everton's women's team will become permanent residents at Goodison Park, as the club announced their move following the men's team's relocation to a new stadium. Goodison Park will become the largest dedicated women's football ground in England, symbolizing the growth and potential of women's soccer in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move for women's football, Everton's women's team is set to become permanent residents at Goodison Park. This historic stadium, renowned for its rich legacy, will host the women's team following the men's side's final Premier League game at the venue.

The decision, part of the Goodison Legacy project, comes after the men's team announced their relocation to the new 53,000 capacity Everton Stadium. Spearheaded by The Friedkin Group since their acquisition of Everton, the project aims to maintain Goodison Park's role as a central community hub.

Club CEO Angus Kinnear expressed pride in providing the Women's Super League team with this iconic venue, highlighting the club's commitment to advancing women's football. The stadium will also host selected Academy matches, promising a bright future for the women's game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

