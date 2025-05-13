Goodison Park: A New Era for Everton Women

In a groundbreaking move for women's football, Everton's women's team is set to become permanent residents at Goodison Park. This historic stadium, renowned for its rich legacy, will host the women's team following the men's side's final Premier League game at the venue.

The decision, part of the Goodison Legacy project, comes after the men's team announced their relocation to the new 53,000 capacity Everton Stadium. Spearheaded by The Friedkin Group since their acquisition of Everton, the project aims to maintain Goodison Park's role as a central community hub.

Club CEO Angus Kinnear expressed pride in providing the Women's Super League team with this iconic venue, highlighting the club's commitment to advancing women's football. The stadium will also host selected Academy matches, promising a bright future for the women's game.

(With inputs from agencies.)