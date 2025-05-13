Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Records Shattered as Runners and Lifters Dazzle

Uttar Pradesh's rising star, Kadir Khan, broke the meet record for the 400m race twice within a span of 24 hours at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, held at Patna's Patliputra Sports Complex on Tuesday. This performance further bolstered Maharashtra's lead in the medal tally.

In his debut at these youth games, Khan clocked 47.34 seconds, surpassing his preliminary timing of 47.67 seconds, leaving competitors Piyush Raj from Bihar and Karnataka's Sayed Sabeer trailing for silver and bronze respectively. With an aim to consistently improve, Khan expressed delight in achieving a personal best.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Aditya Pisal claimed the title of the fastest boy with a new record of 10.62 seconds in the 100m sprint. Other notable mentions include impressive lifts from Tushar Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh in weightlifting and Rajasthan cyclists' dominance in their time trials. Odisha's victory in hockey and Haryana's wrestling triumphs highlighted the diversity of talent across disciplines.

