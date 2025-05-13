Left Menu

Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Records Shattered as Runners and Lifters Dazzle

At the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, held in Patna, Uttar Pradesh's Kadir Khan set a new 400m record twice, while Maharashtra's Aditya Pisal emerged as the fastest boy. The Games saw exceptional performances by lifters and cyclists, with athletes from various states dominating across multiple categories, setting new benchmarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:33 IST
Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Records Shattered as Runners and Lifters Dazzle
Kadir Khan. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's rising star, Kadir Khan, broke the meet record for the 400m race twice within a span of 24 hours at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, held at Patna's Patliputra Sports Complex on Tuesday. This performance further bolstered Maharashtra's lead in the medal tally.

In his debut at these youth games, Khan clocked 47.34 seconds, surpassing his preliminary timing of 47.67 seconds, leaving competitors Piyush Raj from Bihar and Karnataka's Sayed Sabeer trailing for silver and bronze respectively. With an aim to consistently improve, Khan expressed delight in achieving a personal best.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Aditya Pisal claimed the title of the fastest boy with a new record of 10.62 seconds in the 100m sprint. Other notable mentions include impressive lifts from Tushar Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh in weightlifting and Rajasthan cyclists' dominance in their time trials. Odisha's victory in hockey and Haryana's wrestling triumphs highlighted the diversity of talent across disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025