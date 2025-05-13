Smriti Mandhana Surges in ICC Rankings, Knocking on Top Spot's Door

India's Smriti Mandhana is on the verge of claiming the top spot in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, closely trailing South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt. Mandhana's consistent form during the recent tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa bolstered her position, as she accumulated 264 runs in five innings, including a century and a fifty.

This performance propelled her to the second position in the world rankings, just 11 points shy of Wolvaardt, whose own lackluster run yielded 86 runs. Mandhana has held the number one ranking before but hasn't occupied the top spot since 2019, even though she remained in the top 10 throughout.

The tri-series also uplifted others, with Sri Lanka's skipper Chamari Athapaththu jumping to seventh and India's Jemimah Rodrigues climbing to 15th. Player of the Series, India's Sneh Rana, advanced four places to 34th in the bowling ranks. South Africa's Nadine de Klerk and all-rounder Chloe Tryon made notable gains in their respective categories, with Australia's Ash Gardner maintaining her lead as the top all-rounder.

(With inputs from agencies.)