PGA CEO Challenges New Golf Ball Testing Rules

PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague has voiced opposition to proposed testing procedures aimed at reducing the distance golf balls travel, arguing for further dialogue on alternative solutions.

Announced by the USGA and R&A for implementation in 2028, the new testing standards would increase allowable swing speeds, thus reducing driving distances by 13-15 yards. However, the rule also concerns recreational players, with anticipated reductions of five yards or less by 2030.

Sprague emphasized the need for collaborative discussions to ensure a sustainable future for the sport while protecting the interests of millions of golfers. He confirmed regular communication with governing bodies to address concerns and find a more fitting resolution.

