PGA CEO Challenges New Golf Ball Testing Rules

The PGA of America, led by CEO Derek Sprague, opposes new testing procedures for golf balls intended to limit driving distances. Announced by the USGA and R&A, the rules aim to reduce distance by adjusting testing standards. Sprague advocates for ongoing discussions to explore alternate solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:46 IST
PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague has voiced opposition to proposed testing procedures aimed at reducing the distance golf balls travel, arguing for further dialogue on alternative solutions.

Announced by the USGA and R&A for implementation in 2028, the new testing standards would increase allowable swing speeds, thus reducing driving distances by 13-15 yards. However, the rule also concerns recreational players, with anticipated reductions of five yards or less by 2030.

Sprague emphasized the need for collaborative discussions to ensure a sustainable future for the sport while protecting the interests of millions of golfers. He confirmed regular communication with governing bodies to address concerns and find a more fitting resolution.

