Bryson DeChambeau's Quest for Major Redemption

Bryson DeChambeau is gearing up for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow this week, looking to turn his luck around after a disappointing finish at last month's Masters. The two-time U.S. Open champion briefly held a lead in the final round at Augusta but ultimately finished tied for fifth.

Last year's runner-up at the PGA Championship by just one shot, DeChambeau reflected on the razor-thin differences between winning and losing at major golf tournaments. In Charlotte, North Carolina, he noted, 'A little bit of luck and one or two good shots could make all the difference this week.'

After his recent victory in Korea on the LIV Golf circuit, DeChambeau is hopeful that his current form and fine-tuned iron play will give him a competitive edge. 'My irons were really good in Korea. If I can maintain that, I'll have a good chance this week,' he said.

