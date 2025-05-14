Odisha FC Striker Diego Mauricio Bids Farewell After Iconic Tenure
Brazilian forward Diego Mauricio parts ways with Odisha FC after four celebrated seasons, leaving behind a legacy of impressive performances, including over 50 goals across competitions. Mauricio's tenure saw him win the Golden Boot and contribute significantly to the club's historic achievements, such as their first ISL playoffs and Kalinga Super Cup victory.
Odisha FC announced the departure of Brazilian forward Diego Mauricio, marking the end of a significant chapter for the club. Over four seasons across two periods with the team, Mauricio became an emblem of commitment and excellence, appearing in 86 ISL matches and scoring 44 goals, according to the ISL's official website.
Mauricio's debut in the 2020-21 season was nothing short of spectacular, as he netted 12 goals and provided two assists, leaving a strong impression on Indian football. Returning for a second stint in 2022, Mauricio again showcased his prowess by scoring another 12 league goals, winning the Golden Boot, and leading Odisha FC to their first ISL playoffs.
His contribution went beyond league performance, playing a pivotal role in Odisha's first major title, the Kalinga Super Cup. In his farewell season, Mauricio guided the club to continental success, reaching the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semi-finals. His legacy is defined by vigor, showcasing his charisma on and off the field, and a consistency that lit up stadiums.
