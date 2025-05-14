Historic Plunge: Sampdoria Falls to Italian Football's Third Tier
After a storied past, former Serie A champions Sampdoria faced relegation to the third tier of Italian football for the first time. Despite efforts to avoid the drop, including various coaching changes, the club will play in Serie C next season, marking a significant decline in their history.
In a shocking turn of events, Sampdoria, the one-time Serie A champions and European Cup finalists, have been relegated to Italy's third football tier for the first time in their 78-year existence. This relegation comes after a scoreless draw at Juve Stabia, sealing their fate for the season.
The club, once graced by 'The Goal Twins' Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini, who led them to a top-flight title in 1991, has not captured a trophy since winning the Italian Cup in 1994. A decline in performances culminated in their drop from Serie A in 2023.
Starting the season under the guidance of 2006 World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo, Sampdoria's tumultuous season saw several coaching changes. The appointment of former AC Milan midfielder Alberico Evani as a final attempt to dodge relegation proved futile, and the club is set to compete in Serie C next season.
