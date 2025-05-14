Historic Plunge: Sampdoria Falls to Italian Football's Third Tier

In a shocking turn of events, Sampdoria, the one-time Serie A champions and European Cup finalists, have been relegated to Italy's third football tier for the first time in their 78-year existence. This relegation comes after a scoreless draw at Juve Stabia, sealing their fate for the season.

The club, once graced by 'The Goal Twins' Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini, who led them to a top-flight title in 1991, has not captured a trophy since winning the Italian Cup in 1994. A decline in performances culminated in their drop from Serie A in 2023.

Starting the season under the guidance of 2006 World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo, Sampdoria's tumultuous season saw several coaching changes. The appointment of former AC Milan midfielder Alberico Evani as a final attempt to dodge relegation proved futile, and the club is set to compete in Serie C next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)