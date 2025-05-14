Left Menu

Historic Plunge: Sampdoria Falls to Italian Football's Third Tier

After a storied past, former Serie A champions Sampdoria faced relegation to the third tier of Italian football for the first time. Despite efforts to avoid the drop, including various coaching changes, the club will play in Serie C next season, marking a significant decline in their history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:54 IST
Historic Plunge: Sampdoria Falls to Italian Football's Third Tier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking turn of events, Sampdoria, the one-time Serie A champions and European Cup finalists, have been relegated to Italy's third football tier for the first time in their 78-year existence. This relegation comes after a scoreless draw at Juve Stabia, sealing their fate for the season.

The club, once graced by 'The Goal Twins' Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini, who led them to a top-flight title in 1991, has not captured a trophy since winning the Italian Cup in 1994. A decline in performances culminated in their drop from Serie A in 2023.

Starting the season under the guidance of 2006 World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo, Sampdoria's tumultuous season saw several coaching changes. The appointment of former AC Milan midfielder Alberico Evani as a final attempt to dodge relegation proved futile, and the club is set to compete in Serie C next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025