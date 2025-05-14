Left Menu

Pakistan's Asia Cup Hockey Participation in Jeopardy Amid Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's participation in the Hero Asia Cup hockey tournament is uncertain. The event, crucial for World Cup qualification, may see a change in team lineup if Pakistan does not participate due to government advisories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:06 IST
Pakistan's Asia Cup Hockey Participation in Jeopardy Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The national hockey federation's anticipation is palpable as they await a government advisory regarding Pakistan's participation in the Hero Asia Cup tournament in India. Post the Pahalgam terror attack, the diplomatic and security landscape between India and Pakistan has been tense, leading to uncertainty over the event in Rajgir, Bihar, scheduled from August 27 to September 7.

While officials remain optimistic, history shows that government directives will be followed, especially following the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. India's subsequent 'Operation Sindoor' and ensuing tensions further complicate the likelihood of Pakistan participating in this critical World Cup qualifying tournament.

Both nations reached a temporary ceasefire on May 10, yet conditions remain volatile. Should Pakistan be barred from the tournament, the Asian Hockey Federation will decide on either reducing the team roster or inviting a replacement team, echoing the 2016 precedent when Malaysia filled in during a similar diplomatic standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025