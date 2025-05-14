Pakistan's Asia Cup Hockey Participation in Jeopardy Amid Tensions

The national hockey federation's anticipation is palpable as they await a government advisory regarding Pakistan's participation in the Hero Asia Cup tournament in India. Post the Pahalgam terror attack, the diplomatic and security landscape between India and Pakistan has been tense, leading to uncertainty over the event in Rajgir, Bihar, scheduled from August 27 to September 7.

While officials remain optimistic, history shows that government directives will be followed, especially following the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. India's subsequent 'Operation Sindoor' and ensuing tensions further complicate the likelihood of Pakistan participating in this critical World Cup qualifying tournament.

Both nations reached a temporary ceasefire on May 10, yet conditions remain volatile. Should Pakistan be barred from the tournament, the Asian Hockey Federation will decide on either reducing the team roster or inviting a replacement team, echoing the 2016 precedent when Malaysia filled in during a similar diplomatic standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)