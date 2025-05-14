Tour de France Returns to Iconic Paris Finish with Montmartre Challenge

The Tour de France will once again see its thrilling conclusion on the famous Champs-Élysées in Paris, organizers announced on Wednesday. This year's race will include an exciting climb up the iconic Montmartre hill in the final stage, promising to deliver a gripping climax to cycling's grandest event.

Last year, the race's final stage was held outside the French capital for the first time since 1905 due to Olympic scheduling conflicts. However, this year marks the return to tradition, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Champs-Élysées finale, following the excitement of the Paris 2024 Olympic road race.

The new route will challenge riders with the steep climb of Montmartre, potentially disrupting the usual predictable sprint finish on the Champs-Élysées. Complete route details are set to be unveiled at a press conference next week. The men's race begins in Lille on July 5, with the women's race starting from Vannes on July 26.

