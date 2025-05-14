Left Menu

World Sevens Football: A New Chapter for Women's Soccer

World Sevens Football is launching a $5 million women’s soccer tournament in Portugal along with social initiatives 'Community Champions' and 'Rising 7's' to address gender gaps in sports. These initiatives include grants for local non-profits and youth clinics with prominent former players as coaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:48 IST
World Sevens Football: A New Chapter for Women's Soccer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World Sevens Football (W7F) is gearing up to host a groundbreaking $5 million women's soccer tournament in Portugal next week. Alongside the competition, W7F is rolling out twin social initiatives: 'Community Champions' and 'Rising 7's'. These programs aim to tackle gender disparities in football.

The Rising 7's initiative specifically addresses the issue of girls leaving sports during adolescence. Approximately 100 under-13 players will take part in clinics at Estoril Praia Academy, where they will receive guidance from former soccer stars like Tobin Heath and Laura Georges.

To further support the cause, W7F's Community Champions will distribute $10,000 grants to local non-profits that work to improve girls' access to football. The tournament will see eight top European clubs compete for an unprecedented prize pool, with future plans to expand the series to North America by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025