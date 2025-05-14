World Sevens Football: A New Chapter for Women's Soccer

World Sevens Football (W7F) is gearing up to host a groundbreaking $5 million women's soccer tournament in Portugal next week. Alongside the competition, W7F is rolling out twin social initiatives: 'Community Champions' and 'Rising 7's'. These programs aim to tackle gender disparities in football.

The Rising 7's initiative specifically addresses the issue of girls leaving sports during adolescence. Approximately 100 under-13 players will take part in clinics at Estoril Praia Academy, where they will receive guidance from former soccer stars like Tobin Heath and Laura Georges.

To further support the cause, W7F's Community Champions will distribute $10,000 grants to local non-profits that work to improve girls' access to football. The tournament will see eight top European clubs compete for an unprecedented prize pool, with future plans to expand the series to North America by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)