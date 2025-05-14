Coco Gauff Triumphs Over Mirra Andreeva to Secure Italian Open Semi-Final Spot

In a decisive victory, world number three Coco Gauff overcame the challenge from seventh seed Mirra Andreeva, securing her place in the Italian Open semi-finals with a 6-4, 7-6(5) win. This marks Gauff's second consecutive year reaching this stage in Rome.

Throughout their encounter, Gauff showed resilience, making strategic plays despite not always performing at her peak. Both players displayed nerves during the tiebreaker, with Gauff ultimately clinching the win, augmenting her confidence for the upcoming matches.

Gauff's triumph maintains her advantage against Andreeva, improving her head-to-head record to 4-0. With this win, she's set to either face world number one Aryna Sabalenka or eighth seed Zheng Qinwen, continuing her quest for the Italian Open title.

