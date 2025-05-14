Coco Gauff Triumphs Over Mirra Andreeva to Secure Italian Open Semi-Final Spot
Coco Gauff defeated seventh seed Mirra Andreeva with a 6-4, 7-6(5) win to reach the Italian Open semi-finals. Gauff, ranked world number three, has been impressive, dropping just one set in the tournament. She will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Zheng Qinwen in the last four.
In a decisive victory, world number three Coco Gauff overcame the challenge from seventh seed Mirra Andreeva, securing her place in the Italian Open semi-finals with a 6-4, 7-6(5) win. This marks Gauff's second consecutive year reaching this stage in Rome.
Throughout their encounter, Gauff showed resilience, making strategic plays despite not always performing at her peak. Both players displayed nerves during the tiebreaker, with Gauff ultimately clinching the win, augmenting her confidence for the upcoming matches.
Gauff's triumph maintains her advantage against Andreeva, improving her head-to-head record to 4-0. With this win, she's set to either face world number one Aryna Sabalenka or eighth seed Zheng Qinwen, continuing her quest for the Italian Open title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Breaking Barriers: The USTA & ATA's Push for Diversity in Tennis
Jannik Sinner's Doping Ban: A Call for Heightened Vigilance in Tennis
Brazil Revives Women's Tennis with Sao Paulo WTA Tourney After 25 Years
Jannik Sinner's Resilient Return: Italy's Tennis Star Battles Back from Doping Ban
From Tennis Doping Scandals to NFL Draft Pranks: A Whirlwind in Sports