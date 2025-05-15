Strategic Shift: IRFU to Disband Men's Sevens Team

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has revealed plans to disband the Irish Men's Sevens team following the 2024/25 season. This decision aligns with a wider strategic refocus amid financial difficulties.

The news comes after the IRFU published financial results last November, showing an 18 million euro deficit for the 2023/24 season. An internal review found the men's sevens programme does not significantly contribute as a development pathway for the 15-a-side game.

Despite this cut, the IRFU has announced that the women's sevens team will continue, serving as a crucial progression route for women's rugby in Ireland.

