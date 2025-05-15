Left Menu

Strategic Shift: IRFU to Disband Men's Sevens Team

The IRFU announced the disbandment of the Irish Men's Sevens team post-2024/25 season due to strategic realignment and financial constraints. Despite an 18 million euro deficit, the women's sevens programme will remain intact as a progression pathway for the women's 15s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:18 IST
Strategic Shift: IRFU to Disband Men's Sevens Team
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has revealed plans to disband the Irish Men's Sevens team following the 2024/25 season. This decision aligns with a wider strategic refocus amid financial difficulties.

The news comes after the IRFU published financial results last November, showing an 18 million euro deficit for the 2023/24 season. An internal review found the men's sevens programme does not significantly contribute as a development pathway for the 15-a-side game.

Despite this cut, the IRFU has announced that the women's sevens team will continue, serving as a crucial progression route for women's rugby in Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025