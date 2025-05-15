Left Menu

Alcaraz Triumphs in Italian Open Drama

Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and Zheng Qinwen advance to the semi-finals of the Italian Open with notable victories. Defending champion Alexander Zverev and world number one Aryna Sabalenka are eliminated. Gauff defeats Mirra Andreeva, while Alcaraz prepares to face Lorenzo Musetti in the final stages of the tournament.

Updated: 15-05-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 04:19 IST
The Italian Open witnessed thrilling action as Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and Zheng Qinwen advanced to the semi-finals, defeating formidable opponents. Alcaraz secured his place by overcoming Briton's Jack Draper 6-4 6-4. The young Spaniard showed impressive form, positioning himself as a strong contender for the trophy.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Alexander Zverev faced unexpected exits. Sabalenka bowed out following a 6-4 6-3 defeat by China's Zheng Qinwen. Zverev, despite the support of local fans, fell to Lorenzo Musetti. Musetti showcased strategic brilliance, benefiting from home crowd energy.

Coco Gauff displayed remarkable tenacity against Mirra Andreeva, marking her continued success in Rome with a 6-4 7-6(5) victory. Gauff has consistently performed well at this tournament, and her tactical adaptations were crucial. Both Gauff and Zheng are set to face off, promising more exciting matches to come.

