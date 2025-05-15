Left Menu

Italy Gears Up to Host America's Cup in 2027

Italy is set to host the America's Cup in 2027, marking a first for the country as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced. The event will be held in Naples and is seen as an opportunity to rejuvenate the area, with anticipated significant economic impacts similar to previous host cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:53 IST
Italy Gears Up to Host America's Cup in 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic announcement, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared that Italy will host the 2027 America's Cup, marking the first occasion for the nation to welcome the esteemed sailing competition. The event is slated to take place in the vibrant city of Naples.

The Italian team, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, spearheaded by Prada CEO Patrizio Bertelli, has consistently challenged for the cup and achieved victories in the Youth America's Cup and the Women's competition. The significant costs involved in staging the event underline the magnitude of the challenge ahead.

Hosting the America's Cup in Naples presents a significant opportunity for the region. The anticipated economic boon is comparable to the effects seen in cities like Barcelona, promising transformative benefits for the local community and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025