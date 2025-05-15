Italy Gears Up to Host America's Cup in 2027

In a historic announcement, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared that Italy will host the 2027 America's Cup, marking the first occasion for the nation to welcome the esteemed sailing competition. The event is slated to take place in the vibrant city of Naples.

The Italian team, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, spearheaded by Prada CEO Patrizio Bertelli, has consistently challenged for the cup and achieved victories in the Youth America's Cup and the Women's competition. The significant costs involved in staging the event underline the magnitude of the challenge ahead.

Hosting the America's Cup in Naples presents a significant opportunity for the region. The anticipated economic boon is comparable to the effects seen in cities like Barcelona, promising transformative benefits for the local community and economy.

