Rutuja Gurav: Rising Wrestling Star's Journey of Grit and Triumph

Rutuja Gurav, inspired by the movie Dangal, rose from humble beginnings to become a wrestling champion. With unwavering support from her father, she has earned multiple national and international accolades, most recently winning gold at the Khelo India Youth Games, symbolizing her family's determination and perseverance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:14 IST
Rutuja Santosh Gurav with her father (Photo credit: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rutuja Santosh Gurav, a young wrestler from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, embarked on her journey at the tender age of eight, guided by her father, a construction laborer passionate about sports. Initially hesitant, Rutuja found inspiration in the film Dangal, which sparked her interest in wrestling.

Over the following years, Rutuja immersed herself in the sport, with her father, Santosh Gurav, as her constant pillar of support. Despite lacking technical knowledge, his presence at every competition served as her silent strength. Rutuja's talent shone as she clinched the Junior Nationals gold in 2021 and 2022, a silver in the 2023 Nationals, and a gold at the School Games the same year. Her international debut at the Junior Asian Championships in Thailand earned her a silver medal.

Despite her achievements, Rutuja's family leads a modest life, supported by Santosh's monthly income of Rs 15,000 and his wife's Rs 6,000 from a grocery job. Participation in the Khelo India Youth Games holds financial significance for them. On Wednesday, Rutuja showcased her prowess with victories in the U-17 girls' 46kg category, culminating in a gold medal victory, embodying grit and her family's enduring faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

