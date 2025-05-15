Left Menu

Thrills and Swings: The PGA Championship Tees Off at Quail Hollow

The PGA Championship commenced at Quail Hollow Club, with Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele among the key players. Rain made conditions challenging, though improvement is expected. The competition features elite golfers, including defending champions and Grand Slam contenders, with shifting dynamics promising an exciting tournament ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:54 IST
Thrills and Swings: The PGA Championship Tees Off at Quail Hollow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The PGA Championship kicked off at Quail Hollow Club under sunny skies with Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele leading the charge. Despite lingering wet conditions from earlier rain, these high-profile players welcomed the sporting challenge with fairways playing longer.

Rory McIlroy, looking to build on his recent Masters Grand Slam accomplishment, began his round on the 10th hole while Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele aimed to make their mark. Scheffler is coming off a strong performance, keen to replicate his recent success ahead of the year's second major.

Late starters included Justin Thomas, past Quail Hollow victor, and Jordan Spieth, on his perennial Grand Slam hunt. Other notable players like Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa also teed off later. The tournament opened with Luke Donald hitting the inaugural shot, setting the stage for a thrilling PGA Championship.

