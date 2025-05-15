Left Menu

Infantino's High-Flying Diplomacy: FIFA Delays Amidst Global Politics

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's flight from the Middle East delayed the opening of FIFA's annual congress in Paraguay. His journey coincided with President Donald Trump's state visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Despite missing the original event timing, a new start time was scheduled, emphasizing his diplomatic priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asuncion | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:40 IST
Infantino
  • Country:
  • Paraguay

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's travels caused a delay in the opening of FIFA's annual congress in Paraguay, where representatives from 211 member federations had gathered. Infantino joined U.S. President Donald Trump on state visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar before his flight to Paraguay, altering the meeting's start time.

Infantino's journey on a Qatari private jet included a stop in Nigeria, and his arrival was initially anticipated at the original 9:30 am local time, but the event was postponed by three hours. Delegates from various national federations spent the week in Paraguay for this significant event before the 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Infantino's choice to accompany Trump highlighted his growing diplomatic relations. Qatar's 2022 World Cup and Saudi Arabia's upcoming 2034 event underscore FIFA's global partnerships. Diplomatic engagements continue with Infantino set to present trophies alongside Trump at major upcoming tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

