Tottenham's Kulusevski Out After Knee Surgery: Europa League Final Impact

Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski is expected to miss several months of action after having knee surgery, Tottenham's coach Ange Postecoglou revealed on Thursday. The surgery rules Kulusevski out of the Europa League final against Manchester United next week.

Kulusevski's injury occurred during Sunday's match against Crystal Palace, and he underwent surgery on his right patella on Wednesday. Initially, medical assessments did not indicate severe structural damage, but his condition worsened the following day.

Spurs face a challenging lead-up to the Europa League final without key players, including James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall, adding to their roster concerns for the Champions League entry next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)