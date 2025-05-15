South African Stars Shaping Up for World Test Championship Amid IPL Drama

South African speedster Lungi Ngidi has made a return for the climactic stages of the Indian Premier League, yet he and several compatriots are anticipated to depart early to prepare for next month's World Test Championship final.

Following a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, the IPL will resume on Saturday. The World Test Championship final, set for June 11-15 at Lord's against Australia, features eight South African players currently involved in the IPL. South African IPL players are expected to be released by May 26.

The South African team will play a warm-up match against Zimbabwe before heading to the UK. Teams are making strategic roster changes; notable movements include Jos Buttler's switch to prioritizing England's matches over the IPL playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)