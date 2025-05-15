Left Menu

South African Stars Shaping Up for World Test Championship Amid IPL Drama

South African cricketers, including Lungi Ngidi, return to IPL for its final phase. However, many are expected to leave early to prep for the World Test Championship final in June. The IPL has been rescheduled, with franchises adjusting player rosters accordingly ahead of key international fixtures.

Lungi Ngidi

South African speedster Lungi Ngidi has made a return for the climactic stages of the Indian Premier League, yet he and several compatriots are anticipated to depart early to prepare for next month's World Test Championship final.

Following a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, the IPL will resume on Saturday. The World Test Championship final, set for June 11-15 at Lord's against Australia, features eight South African players currently involved in the IPL. South African IPL players are expected to be released by May 26.

The South African team will play a warm-up match against Zimbabwe before heading to the UK. Teams are making strategic roster changes; notable movements include Jos Buttler's switch to prioritizing England's matches over the IPL playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

