End of an Era: Jamie Vardy's Last Leicester Game

Jamie Vardy's illustrious career with Leicester City is set to conclude a week earlier than expected. The 38-year-old striker will bid farewell to the club during a home match against Ipswich in the Premier League this Sunday.

Leicester City has announced plans to commemorate Vardy's 13-year tenure with pre- and post-match celebrations, as he plays his 500th game and aims for his 200th goal. His final game will be at the King Power Stadium, even though the team has another match ahead in the season.

Vardy, who revealed last month that he is leaving Leicester, isn't ready to hang up his boots just yet. With his future club undecided, Vardy told Sky Sports he's eager to continue playing as long as his physical condition allows.

