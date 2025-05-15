End of an Era: Jamie Vardy's Last Leicester Game
Jamie Vardy, the 38-year-old Leicester City striker, will play his final home game against Ipswich, marking the end of his illustrious 13-year career at the club with his 500th appearance. Although not retiring, Vardy's next destination remains undecided, leaving fans anticipating his future endeavors.
Jamie Vardy's illustrious career with Leicester City is set to conclude a week earlier than expected. The 38-year-old striker will bid farewell to the club during a home match against Ipswich in the Premier League this Sunday.
Leicester City has announced plans to commemorate Vardy's 13-year tenure with pre- and post-match celebrations, as he plays his 500th game and aims for his 200th goal. His final game will be at the King Power Stadium, even though the team has another match ahead in the season.
Vardy, who revealed last month that he is leaving Leicester, isn't ready to hang up his boots just yet. With his future club undecided, Vardy told Sky Sports he's eager to continue playing as long as his physical condition allows.
