Kaden Groves Triumphs Amidst Chaos in Giro d'Italia Stage Six

Kaden Groves of Alpecin–Deceuninck claimed victory in the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia, succeeding in a sprint finish after the stage was neutralised due to a massive crash. The 227-kilometer ride from Potenza to Naples faced treacherous conditions, leading to the organisers' decision to halt point and time awards.

The crash, occurring with about 70 kilometers remaining, forced organisers to prioritize rider safety, resulting in no points, time gaps, or bonuses. Groves crossed the finish line in just under five hours, closely followed by Cofidis rider Milan Fretin and Paul Magnier of Soudal Quick-Step.

Groves expressed immense relief, citing the victory as a crucial morale boost. Meanwhile, notable riders like Jai Hindley and Richard Carapaz were involved in the crash, with Hindley abandoning the race. As the stage concluded, the peloton caught up with the lead duo, while current race leader Mads Pedersen maintained his 17-second lead despite abstaining from a sprint finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)