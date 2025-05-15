Left Menu

Virat Kohli Retires: A Star's Exit Amid Mental Fatigue

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, surprising many, including former coach Ravi Shastri, who believed Kohli had more years left. Shastri discussed Kohli's mental fatigue and the pressures of constant public scrutiny. Kohli's career included significant achievements and a notable captaincy record.

In a surprising move, Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this week. The decision, which has left many fans and cricket aficionados in shock, reflects the immense pressure and mental exhaustion faced by Kohli.

Ravi Shastri, former India coach, expressed his surprise at Kohli's decision. Shastri believed Kohli had the potential to continue for another 2-3 years. However, he acknowledged that the star batter was 'mentally fried and overcooked' owing to the relentless public scrutiny and high expectations.

During Kohli's tenure, he led India to numerous victories, including a historic series win in Australia. Shastri emphasized Kohli's unparalleled dedication and contributions to the sport, acknowledging that there was little left for him to achieve in his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

