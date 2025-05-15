Lionel Messi Set to Lead Argentina in Crucial World Cup Qualifiers
Lionel Messi will return as captain for Argentina's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. The 37-year-old missed previous games due to injury, but Argentina secured qualification by defeating Uruguay and Brazil. Also included in the squad is Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, while notable absences include Paulo Dybala and Marcos Acuña.
Argentina has announced that Lionel Messi will resume his role as captain for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. The national team fixture was confirmed on Thursday.
Despite missing the March doubleheader due to an adductor injury, Messi's absence did not prevent Argentina from qualifying for the next year's tournament with victories over Uruguay and Brazil. The team is poised to face Chile and Colombia in crucial matches on June 5 and June 10, respectively.
Additionally, Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho is included in Argentina's 28-man squad, named by coach Lionel Scaloni. However, the team will be missing Nicolás Otamendi, Enzo Fernández, and Leandro Paredes due to suspensions. The likes of Paulo Dybala and Marcos Acuña are also absent from the roster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
